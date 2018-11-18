LOGO births (Photo: submitted)

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Nicole (Estep) and Jacob Javitt: of York, Nov. 14, a son.

Sonia Cruz Quinones and Josue Garcia Rosario: of York, Nov. 14, a daughter.

Stephanie (Rice) and Richard Canavan: of New Freedom, Nov. 14, a daughter.

Leanne (Hull) and Robert McGonigal: of York, Nov. 14, a daughter.

Holly Rush and Wesley Sparks: of Seven Valleys, Nov. 16, a son.

Elizabeth (Ortiz) Hernandez and Jose Flores: of York, Nov. 17, a son.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/18/births-monday-nov-19/2049460002/