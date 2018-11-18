Births for Monday, Nov. 19
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Nicole (Estep) and Jacob Javitt: of York, Nov. 14, a son.
Sonia Cruz Quinones and Josue Garcia Rosario: of York, Nov. 14, a daughter.
Stephanie (Rice) and Richard Canavan: of New Freedom, Nov. 14, a daughter.
Leanne (Hull) and Robert McGonigal: of York, Nov. 14, a daughter.
Holly Rush and Wesley Sparks: of Seven Valleys, Nov. 16, a son.
Elizabeth (Ortiz) Hernandez and Jose Flores: of York, Nov. 17, a son.
