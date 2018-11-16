Buy Photo York City Schools Superintendent Eric Holmes gives an update on his district during a news conference regarding the Campaign for Fair Education Funding at the York City School administrative building in York City, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York City School District will be without its superintendent through February.

District spokeswoman Erin James confirmed in an email Thursday, Nov. 15, that Eric Holmes is on medical leave.

Assistant Superintendent Andrea Berry is acting superintendent, effective Nov. 5, 2018 through February 1, 2019, according to an Oct. 17 school board agenda.

