York City superintendent on medical leave until February
District spokeswoman Erin James confirmed in an email Thursday, Nov. 15, that Eric Holmes is on medical leave.
York City School District will be without its superintendent through February.
Assistant Superintendent Andrea Berry is acting superintendent, effective Nov. 5, 2018 through February 1, 2019, according to an Oct. 17 school board agenda.
