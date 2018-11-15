PHOTOS: First snow of the year falls on York County
Fire police block the south bound lane of Edgewood Road in Springettsbury Township due to stuck vehicles, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
Cape Horn Road in York Township was closed most of the day due to a jack-knifed tractor trailer, Thursday, November 14, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo The York Dispatch
LaAnna Walter, left, and Michele Baughman, both Salvation Army employees, brave the snow with Major Dennis Camuti during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24. Donations received during the campaign will fund Salvation Army services and programs. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Salvation Army Director of Development Brittanee Varano shares an umbrella during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations received will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Tracy Camuti holds an umbrella for her mother, Salvation Army Major Erma Camuti, during the group's Red Kettle Campaign kick-off at Continental Square Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Bell ringers will man red kettles stationed in 20 prominent locations throughout York County until December 24 during the campaign. Donations will fund Salvation Army services and programs in the county. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Rosie Nowak, 4, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Anthony Nowak, 2, takes a turn shoveling along with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, not pictured, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Ellie Nowak and her son Anthony, 2, clear sidewalks outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Anthony and her daughter Rosie's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Rosie Nowak, 4, learns how to shovel with her mother Ellie outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was Rosie and her brother Anthony's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Anthony Nowak, 2, spreads salt while clearing sidewalks with his mother Ellie, background, and sister Rosie, 4, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
Rosie Nowak, 4, clearins sidewalks with her mother Ellie and brother Anthony, 2, outside their home along Hamilton Ave. in York City Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018. Ellie said it was her children's first snow shoveling experience. Parts of York County could get as much as 6-7 inches of snow according to forecasters. Bill Kalina photo Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch
    These York County school districts and charter and private schools have announced closings and delays for Friday, Nov. 16:

    Central York: Two-hour delay

    Christian School of York: Two-hour delay

    Dallastown: Two-hour delay

    Dover Area: Two-hour delay

    Easter York: Two-hour delay 

    Hanover: Two-hour delay

    Lincoln Charter School: Two-hour delay

    Logos Academy: Closed

    Northeastern: Two-hour delay

    Northern York: Two-hour delay, modified kindergarten

    Red Lion Area: Two-hour delay, modified kindergarten

    River Rock Academy Red Lion: Two-hour delay

    South Eastern: Two-hour delay

    South Western: Two-hour delay

    Spring Grove: Two-hour delay

    St. Joseph School - Dallastown: Two-hour delay

    St. Joseph School - York: Two-hour delay

    St. Patrick School - York: Two-hour delay

    St. Rose of Lima School: Two-hour delay

    West Shore: Two-hour delay, no kindergarten

    West York Area: Two-hour delay

    York Adams Academy: Two-hour delay

    York Catholic: Two-hour delay

    York Country Day: Opening at 10 a.m.

    York County School of Technology: Two-hour delay

    York Learning Center: Two-hour delay

    York Suburban: Two-hour delay

     

    These municipalities have snow emergencies in effect through Friday morning:

    Delta

    Dover Township

     

    Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/15/most-york-county-schools-two-hour-delay-friday/2019486002/