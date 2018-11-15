Most York County schools on two-hour delay Friday
These York County school districts and charter and private schools have announced closings and delays for Friday, Nov. 16:
Central York: Two-hour delay
Christian School of York: Two-hour delay
Dallastown: Two-hour delay
Dover Area: Two-hour delay
Easter York: Two-hour delay
Hanover: Two-hour delay
Lincoln Charter School: Two-hour delay
Logos Academy: Closed
Northeastern: Two-hour delay
Northern York: Two-hour delay, modified kindergarten
Red Lion Area: Two-hour delay, modified kindergarten
River Rock Academy Red Lion: Two-hour delay
South Eastern: Two-hour delay
South Western: Two-hour delay
Spring Grove: Two-hour delay
St. Joseph School - Dallastown: Two-hour delay
St. Joseph School - York: Two-hour delay
St. Patrick School - York: Two-hour delay
St. Rose of Lima School: Two-hour delay
West Shore: Two-hour delay, no kindergarten
West York Area: Two-hour delay
York Adams Academy: Two-hour delay
York Catholic: Two-hour delay
York Country Day: Opening at 10 a.m.
York County School of Technology: Two-hour delay
York Learning Center: Two-hour delay
York Suburban: Two-hour delay
These municipalities have snow emergencies in effect through Friday morning:
Delta
Dover Township
