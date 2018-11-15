Sweet Willows Creamery will re-open in York Township on May 3, according to its owner. (Photo: Courtesy of Trinity Walker Keefer)

Yorkers unsure of where to eat this weekend will have all their options under one roof.

Temple Beth Israel's Flavors of York, a culinary tasting event featuring about 20 local restaurants and vendors, returns for its fourth consecutive year Sunday, Nov. 18.

With each ticket, guests will receive samples from all participating businesses, live music by jazz standard band Five/Four, raffles, door prizes and both a silent and live auction.

"It's going to be a really fun, exciting event," said event chair Rachel Kohr.

Four years ago, the York Township temple partnered with York City School District to donate a percentage of proceeds to the district's Alexander D. Goode Elementary School — named after a former Temple Beth Israel rabbi who died during World War II.

Goode is remembered as one of "The Four Chaplains" who gave their vests, coats, and gloves to soldiers as their ship was sunk by a Nazi submarine, according to a temple bulletin.

Brent Lebouitz, owner of Sweet Willows Creamery, presents his ice cream at a previous Flavors of York event at the Yorktowne Hotel. (Photo: Submitted)

"They sacrificed themselves so others could live," said Flavors of York spokesman Gordon Freireich.

The food: York City restaurant Iron Horse York is bringing one of its starter dishes — buffalo chicken mac and cheese.

Bar manager Matt Berkofsky said it's for a good cause, and being one of the restaurant's first big community events, it will be a great opportunity to get a feel for how people are responding to the food.

Sweet Willows Creamery, in York Township, has been involved for many years, said owner Brent Lebouitz.

Last year, he brought an ice cream flavor with Wilbur chocolate and toffee melted onto matzo bread, with vanilla ice cream and a caramel swirl.

"This year I’m definitely going to bring the Rabbi Ripple," he said, referring to a flavor created by Temple Beth Israel Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan and his family.

At a previous Flavors of York, the shop chose vanilla ice cream with mini peanut butter cups, Heath bar and a caramel swirl for Lebouitz' ice cream demo — a popular flavor that won at the auction that year.

"I just like being part of the community," he said. "I think it’s always nice to have local restaurants involved with unique foods, and I like benefiting the temple as well."

Kohr said some of the area's new vendors will be involved as well, including Bonne Bouche Bakery, Gift Horse Brewing Co. and Holla Vodka.

The cause: Several thousand dollars have been raised through "Doing Good for Goode" over the past few years, the bulletin states, funding classroom tools such as Kindles, along with cases and gift cards to purchase apps.

Sixty new Kindles with jackets were presented to the fifth grade at Alexander D. Goode Elementary School, York City, in early March by leaders of the Doing Good for Goode project of Temple Beth Israel. The electronic tablets were purchased with funds from TBI’s Flavors of York, held in November. The group purchased 48 Kindles last year for the sixth grade. Pictured with some of the fifth-graders are teachers Stefanie Moyar and Wendy Kelly, Rabbi Jeffrey Astrachan and principal Randy James. (Photo: Submitted)

Teachers and administrators provide a wish list each year, which has included clothing and supplies for students in need through the school's "nurse's closet" and an ongoing courtyard project.

Proceeds from Flavors of York are helping the school redesign its 10,000-square-foot courtyard for an outdoor science space with a vegetable and flower garden, and York College is now building a smart greenhouse, scheduled for completion in May 2019, according to a district newsletter.

"The kids love it," Kohr said.

York Township-based Temple Beth Israel launched the Goode project in 2014 to strengthen education at the elementary school named for its former rabbi. Money for the Kindles and posters came from the proceeds of TBI’s Flavors of York. Pictured, first-graders point to one of the new posters provided by the Doing Good for Goode project. (Photo: Submitted)

The 21-and-over event runs from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Wyndam Garden York, 2000 Loucks Road, in West Manchester Township.

Tickets can be purchased for $40 in advance by calling 717-843-2676 or visiting FlavorsofYork.com, or for $45 at the door.

More information is available at Flavors of York 2018 on Facebook.

