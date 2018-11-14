LOGO births (Photo: submitted)

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Amanda (Frey) and James Ring: of York, Nov. 8, a son.

Megan (Little) and Luke Burnside: of York, Nov. 8, a daughter.

Shannah (Underwood) Potts and Justin Williams: of York, Nov. 8, a son.

Rachel (Dierking) and Chris Poborsky: of York, Nov. 9, a son.

Liliana Pacheco-Rojas and Jose Johnny Castillo: of Dover, Nov. 9, a son.

Nikki (Nocar) and Caleb Stackhouse: of Glenville, Nov. 10, a son.

Jessica (Wanner) and Kevin Carter: of York, Nov. 10, a son.

Cristine (Irizarry) and Brandon Linn: of York, Nov. 10, a son.

Shawna Leann Grove and Gary Hake: of York, Nov. 10, a daughter.

Tiffney Robinson and Gerardo Delvalle: of Dallastown, Nov. 10, a son.

Abigail Santos and Alexus Albarran: of York, Nov. 11, twins, a son and a daughter.

Arica Rohrbaugh and Devon Wallick: of Yoe, Nov. 11, a daughter.

Julia Sourt and Jonathan Ouch: of York, Nov. 11, a daughter.

Amy (Lloyd) and Christopher Kirby: of York, Nov. 12, a son.

Michelle (Price) and Robert Fonner: of Dover, Nov. 13, a son.

Tiffany (Flory) and Zane Shubert: of Seven Valleys, Nov. 13, a son.

Brittany Guess: of Dallastown, Nov. 13, a son.





