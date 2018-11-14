Births for Thursday, Nov. 15
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Amanda (Frey) and James Ring: of York, Nov. 8, a son.
Megan (Little) and Luke Burnside: of York, Nov. 8, a daughter.
Shannah (Underwood) Potts and Justin Williams: of York, Nov. 8, a son.
Rachel (Dierking) and Chris Poborsky: of York, Nov. 9, a son.
Liliana Pacheco-Rojas and Jose Johnny Castillo: of Dover, Nov. 9, a son.
Nikki (Nocar) and Caleb Stackhouse: of Glenville, Nov. 10, a son.
Jessica (Wanner) and Kevin Carter: of York, Nov. 10, a son.
Cristine (Irizarry) and Brandon Linn: of York, Nov. 10, a son.
Shawna Leann Grove and Gary Hake: of York, Nov. 10, a daughter.
Tiffney Robinson and Gerardo Delvalle: of Dallastown, Nov. 10, a son.
Abigail Santos and Alexus Albarran: of York, Nov. 11, twins, a son and a daughter.
Arica Rohrbaugh and Devon Wallick: of Yoe, Nov. 11, a daughter.
Julia Sourt and Jonathan Ouch: of York, Nov. 11, a daughter.
Amy (Lloyd) and Christopher Kirby: of York, Nov. 12, a son.
Michelle (Price) and Robert Fonner: of Dover, Nov. 13, a son.
Tiffany (Flory) and Zane Shubert: of Seven Valleys, Nov. 13, a son.
Brittany Guess: of Dallastown, Nov. 13, a son.
