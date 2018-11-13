The York County Food Bank is partnering with 3 Hogs BBQ and the Pro Warriors Alliance to host a wrestling tournament that will help raise goods to give 1,600 families a holiday meal.
The Headlock on Hunger tournament will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in Central Market, 34 W. Philadelphia St. Admission is one canned good, but attendees are welcome to donate more.
The show will feature eight pro wrestling matches, including performances from Ray Alexander, Joe "The King of PWA" Badami, Mecca "The Genetic Jackhammer" Medina and the new Triple Crown Champion Petey Joe Floyd.
People can bring their own chairs for seating, and 3 Hogs BBQ will supply food and drinks.
All items donated will benefit the food bank's Give A Meal Program, which aims to give 1,600 holiday meals to those in need. Donations of canned fruits and proteins are especially needed, according to the food bank.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs