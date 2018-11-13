Pro Warrior Alliance Triple Crown Champion Joe Floyd will be competing as part of the Headlock on Hunger competition raising food for the York County Food Bank on Saturday, Nov. 17. (Photo courtesy of the Pro Warrior Alliance) (Photo: Submitted)

The York County Food Bank is partnering with 3 Hogs BBQ and the Pro Warriors Alliance to host a wrestling tournament that will help raise goods to give 1,600 families a holiday meal.

The Headlock on Hunger tournament will be held at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 17, in Central Market, 34 W. Philadelphia St. Admission is one canned good, but attendees are welcome to donate more.

Headlock on Hunger will be held at Central Market at 7 p.m. (Photo courtesy of the Pro Warrior Alliance) (Photo: Submitted)

The show will feature eight pro wrestling matches, including performances from Ray Alexander, Joe "The King of PWA" Badami, Mecca "The Genetic Jackhammer" Medina and the new Triple Crown Champion Petey Joe Floyd.

More: 3 Hogs BBQ brings house-smoked meats, scratch-made sides to Central Market

More: York County Food Bank aims to 'Stuff the Truck' on First Friday

People can bring their own chairs for seating, and 3 Hogs BBQ will supply food and drinks.

All items donated will benefit the food bank's Give A Meal Program, which aims to give 1,600 holiday meals to those in need. Donations of canned fruits and proteins are especially needed, according to the food bank.

.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/13/york-county-food-bank-pin-down-hunger-wrestling-tournament/1956310002/