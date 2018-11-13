Buy Photo Black Friday shoppers wait in line outside at the Springettsbury Township location. Amanda J. Cain photo (Photo: The York Dispatch )Buy Photo

With a little more than a week to go before Thanksgiving, long-awaited Black Friday ads and opening hours for the holiday are being released.

From Walmart to Costco, BestBlackFriday.com lists store ads with deals on all types of items.

Here are the times some stores in the York area will be open on Thanksgiving, Nov. 22, and Black Friday, Nov. 23:

Walmart: Walmart stores will be open at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving, with sale prices valid through Black Friday. Online sales will start at 10 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 21, but not all items listed in the ad will be available for online purchase.

Target: Target stores will be open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and re-open at 7 a.m. for Black Friday. Target also has free two-day shipping on thousands of items on its website.

Best Buy: The electronic stores' 52-page ad has deals on premium electronics, included several TVs. Best Buy will open from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. on Thanksgiving and open again at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

Kohl's: The department store will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving, and sales run until 1 p.m. on Black Friday. Customers will earn $15 in Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent between Nov. 19 and 23, and can take an extra 15 percent off purchases between Nov. 19 and 23.

Sam's Club: Sale prices listed in Sam's Club 12-page ad will be valid through Nov. 25 or while supplies last. Stores will be closed on Thanksgiving and open at 7 a.m. on Black Friday.

