Firefighters battle a two-alarm blaze in a home in Dillsburg, Monday, November 12, 2018.

One firefighter was injured while responding to a two-alarm house fire in Franklin Township the evening of Monday, Nov. 12.

The fire broke out about 5:15 p.m. at a house that sits on the tail end of Miller Street, just past Furman Road.

Chief Scott McClintock from Dillsburg Citizens’ Hose Co. No. 1 said the firefighter injured his ankle and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

McClintock said he didn’t know for sure if anyone lived in the house because of conflicting reports, but there did not appear to be any other injuries.

The fire was first reported about 5:30 p.m.

As of 7 p.m., crews were still dousing hot spots and opening ventilation holes throughout the structure. A steady rain fell on as they worked.

Several portions of the front walls were missing.

Likely total loss: McClintock said the house appeared to be a total loss, but he didn’t yet have a damage estimate.

Northern York County Regional Police are investigating. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The following fire departments responded: Northern York, Monaghan Township, Wellsville, Upper Allen, Monroe, York Springs, Carlisle, New Kingstown, Heidlersberg, Mount Holly and Paxtang.

