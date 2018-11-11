Share This Story!
Coroner called to scene of house fire in York Township
Staff Report
Published 12:19 p.m. ET Nov. 11, 2018 | Updated 1:41 p.m. ET Nov. 11, 2018
The York County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire in York Township late Saturday, Nov. 11.
York County 911 reported the fire in the 400 block of Chancellor Road around 11:18 p.m. Saturday. Emergency dispatchers reported just before midnight that the fire was out.
The York County Coroner's office said via Twitter early Sunday morning that the identity of the deceased would be withheld pending the notification of family.
Police and fire officials were not immediately available for comment Sunday.
