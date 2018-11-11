Buy Photo The York County Coroner's office says one person was found deceased in a residential fire in York Township. The fire occurred Saturday night in the 400 block of Chancellor Road. York Area Regional Police are investigating. Sunday, November 11, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York County Coroner was called to the scene of a residential fire in York Township late Saturday, Nov. 11.

York County 911 reported the fire in the 400 block of Chancellor Road around 11:18 p.m. Saturday. Emergency dispatchers reported just before midnight that the fire was out.

The York County Coroner's office said via Twitter early Sunday morning that the identity of the deceased would be withheld pending the notification of family.

Police and fire officials were not immediately available for comment Sunday.

