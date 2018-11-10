Buy Photo Brandon Girard of Wagman Construction uses a torch to loosen copper water pipe while removing it in the former White Rose Room at PeoplesBank Park Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. The room in being transformed to house the 1741 Club, an all-inclusive dining and drink pass for corporate rental. The club will be available for the 2019 season. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A former York Negro League Team and one of its star players will be honored in two new hospitality spaces at PeoplesBank Park that will be unveiled at the season opening in April, according to the York Revolution.

The Monarch and Solomon Rooms, currently under construction, recognize the Colored Monarchs of the Diamond, a team that was based in York in 1890, and King Solomon "Sol" White, the team's second baseman and National Baseball Hall of Fame member.

“We are incredibly proud of both the historic heritage of our city and its contributions to the sport we play,” York Revolution general manager John Gibson stated in a Friday, Nov. 9, news release.

The Colored Monarchs of the Diamond, formerly the Cuban Giants, were based in Trenton, New Jersey, and in 1890 moved to York where they were considered the pennant winner before the league disbanded that July, according to York Revolution.

White was the team's second baseman during its season in York. In his 54 local games, he hit .350 and stole 21 bases, according to York Revolution.

He was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2006.

“In keeping with our tradition of historically based names here at the ballpark, we thought these new spaces were the perfect opportunity to pay tribute to local heroes of the Negro League," Gibson said.

The spaces formerly occupied five first-based sky boxes. The Monarch and Solomon rooms are part of a larger renovation project, the 1741 Club presented by UPMC Pinnacle.

The 1741 Club will offer all-inclusive food and beverages, featuring enhanced menu selections, as well as a combination of stadium seats, high-top tables and "drink rail" seating.

The Monarch and Solomon rooms, along with the rest of the club space, will be ready for the season opening on April 26, Gibson said.

The Monarch and Solomon Rooms will provide meeting and event space for businesses. The rooms can be combined for larger functions, and will feature catering as well as views of the new filed.

Club tickets are available for individual purchase, through membership or as season tickets.

