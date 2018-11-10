Buy Photo Julia Melendez, of York City, picks up fresh produce with her husband, Raymond Mendoza, during a pop-up market at the York County Food Bank on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Debbie Krout, director of operations and programs for the food bank, said the bank had an extra amount of perishable items after the Memorial Day holiday, during which the bank skipped its normally scheduled food offering. In addition to its Food for Families each Friday, the bank now offers fresh produce Mondays during its pop-up market from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York residents are invited to help the York County Food Bank pedal its way to raise 1,600 holiday meals for families in need during the 12th annual Cranksgiving York food drive on Saturday, Nov. 17.

Part bike ride and part food drive, the effort will benefit the food bank's Give a Meal program.

Registration is free for the drive, which kicks off at 9 a.m. at the food bank, 254 W. Princess St.

Bicycle riders will buy food items and return them to the food bank by 11:30 a.m. Participants may buy as much or as little food as they choose along the way.

Riders who go to the most stores in the least amount of time are illegible for prizes.

After the drive, participants are invited to a party at Liquid Hero Brewery at noon for prizes and raffles.

Part of this year's drive will include the Family Farm Fresh Ride, a predetermined route to three local, family-owned farm businesses. Riders can pick up frozen soups, fresh produce and dairy items to donate from J.L. Miller Sons, Miller Plant Farm and Perrydell Farm and Dairy.

The farm items can be left at coolers in the farms, and will later be transported to the food bank by a Haller Enterprises van.

