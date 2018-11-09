CLOSE More than 5000 runners take part in the 21st Annual YMCA Turkey Trot

Buy Photo 21st Annual YMCA Turkey Trot 5K, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2017. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Traffic delays are expected on Thanksgiving morning as York City hosts its annual Turkey Trot.

Delays are expected along the route from about 8:45 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., according to a Tuesday, Nov. 6, news release from the York City Police Department.

Additionally, Market and King streets at Penn Street will be closed starting at 6:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 22, as will Newberry Street from Philadelphia to Princess streets.

Drivers are advised to use Philadelphia Street for westbound travel, Princess Street for eastbound travel and Duke Street for northbound travel, according to the release.

There will be no parking on Market Street or King Street from Penn Street to Pershing Avenue on the day of the race.

The route: Runners will begin in the 200 block of West Market Street, travel east on Market Street, south on George Street, west on Springettsbury Avenue, south on Pershing Avenue, loop through the York College parking lot, continue north on Newberry Street, east on Jackson Street, north on Pershing Avenue, travel around Penn Park, continue north on Beaver Street, west on King Street and finish in the 200 block of West King Street.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/09/york-city-turkey-trot-close-down-some-roads-thanksgiving/1908260002/