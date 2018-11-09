In this file photo, Jared Bauer of York joined his father Thomas Bauer for a VIP dinner at Primanti Bros. in York Township. (Photo: York Dispatch File Photo)

Veterans and active duty military can pick up a free sandwich at Primanti Bros. Restaurant and Bar locations on Sunday, Nov. 11.

York veterans can get the free classic Almost Famous sandwich at the Pimanti Bros. located at 2151 S. Queen St. all day long.

“We’re entering the season of thanks,” Toni Haggerty, of the restaurant’s original location in Pittsburgh, said in a release. “And there is no more important group of men and women who deserve recognition.”

The Almost Famous sandwich has grilled meat, provolone cheese, sweet-and-sour slaw, French fries and tomatoes, sandwiched between two thick slices of Italian bread.

Customers will be asked to provide military ID.

