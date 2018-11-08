Buy Photo Donald Harbaugh of York New Salem, right, joins a group of about 50 people in protest on Continental Square in York following the forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Thursday, November 7, 2018. The event was sponsored by Indivisible York. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Yorkers joined Americans across the country in protest on Thursday, Nov. 8, a day after the forced resignation of Attorney General Jeff Sessions by President Donald Trump.

The group, organized by Indivisible York, gathered on Continental Square at 5 p.m.

About 20 residents were still outside holding signs saying "Protect Mueller" and "Nobody is Above the Law" around 7 p.m.

Earlier in the evening about 100 residents joined in protest, said Winnie Kowalik a Loganville resident.

Blake Gifford, a city resident, said this was the first protest he'd ever been to.

He came after Trump crossed a "red line," he said.

"A president shouldn't be able to end an investigation into himself," Gifford said.

Gifford added that Trump's new pick for acting attorney general, Matthew Whitaker, has been a public critic of special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation of Trump.

In August 2017, Whitaker wrote an opinion piece for CNN stating Mueller would be crossing a line by investigating Trump's finances and wrote doing so would raise concerns that the investigation was a "mere witch hunt."

Amanda Laughman, a city resident, had a simple reason as to why she came out to protest — to show she supports the law and Trump is not above it.

There were more than 900 protests like the one in York across the country and even some organized in other countries.

The protest was held just days after a midterm election that saw record levels of turnout and strong grassroots organizing efforts behind many first-time Democratic candidates.

"It's exhausting," Gifford said. "We expected a little bit of time to breathe after an election so contentious. But we have to come out and show that you throw your weight behind ideals you're passionate about, regardless of timing."

