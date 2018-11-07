Buy Photo Stan Saylor, R-Windsor Township, was reelected to his seat in the House of Representatives for the 94th District Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Republican state Rep. Stan Saylor is keeping his title as the longest-serving York County delegate in the House after defeating Democratic challenger Steve Snell in the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election to represent the 94th House District.

The 13-term incumbent won by a margin of 66.3 percent to 33.5 percent, according to unofficial results from York County.

Saylor said his win shows that Democrats, Republicans and Independents "appreciate what I've been doing."

He said he'll continue to work across the aisle, adding that bipartisanship has increased since he became chairman of the House Appropriations Committee in 2016.

This was Snell's first run for office.

Snell said he was disappointed by the results after putting a year into the campaign.

A Democrat has never held the seat since it was created in 1969.

The Democrat added that he hopes this opponent "embraces some of the issues I think we share."

Snell campaigned on putting term limits on state seats.

Saylor has been in office since 1993 and has served more than double the number of years his opponent campaigned to cap.

"In his leadership capacity, he claims to be the third most powerful representative in the state House," Snell said. "I hope he uses that to advance some of those issues."

"Red or blue?," said Jean Poholsky, left, of Windsor Township, when greeted by Democratic 94th District state House candidate Steve Snell, before casting her vote in the midterm election, at Grace Baptist Church in Windsor Township Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

Saylor said there are many issues to work on this term. In York County, voters mainly are concerned about the economy, he said.

More than ever during the campaign, he heard people concerned about property taxes and 401(k)s, Saylor said.

He also said he hopes to continue having cordial discussions with fellow lawmakers — both those he agrees with and those he disagrees with.

"That's the American way," Saylor said. "We disagree on issues, but it's about how you disagree."

Snell said he has no plans to run for office in the future.

At 69, Snell said he's at a point in life where two years from now he won't consider running.

"I will be anxious to be supporting somebody else," Snell said.

