Republican Phillips-Hill wins state Senate seat vacated by Wagner
Republican Kristin Phillips-Hill kept her party's control in a state Senate seat vacated by gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner — becoming the first woman to hold the seat.
Phillips-Hill, who previously served as the the 93rd House District representative, won 61,168 votes in the race for the 28th Senate District with more than 90 percent of the votes counted by midnight on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from York County.
Her opponent, Democrat Judith Higgins, won 36,362 votes.
A Democrat has never held the Senate seat.
"It's very humbling," Phillips-Hill said of her win. "To look at those numbers and see so many people believed in you."
As for being the first woman to hold the seat, Phillips-Hill said it's exciting, but she hopes people didn't vote for her based on her gender.
She added that both candidates were women.
Higgins was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday night.
Phillips-Hill said she has a "big job" ahead of her but is excited to get back to Harrisburg and continue to be a "good listener" for her constituents.
