Buy Photo Kristin Phillips-Hill, R- Jacobus, retained her 93 District PA House seat defeating Democratic challenger Judith Higgins, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Republican Kristin Phillips-Hill kept her party's control in a state Senate seat vacated by gubernatorial candidate Scott Wagner — becoming the first woman to hold the seat.

Phillips-Hill, who previously served as the the 93rd House District representative, won 61,168 votes in the race for the 28th Senate District with more than 90 percent of the votes counted by midnight on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from York County.

Her opponent, Democrat Judith Higgins, won 36,362 votes.

A Democrat has never held the Senate seat.

Buy Photo Margie Kyprianov of Shrewsbury, left, meets Judith Higgins, candidate for the PA Senate District 28, during a meet and greet event for Higgins at Seven Sports Bar and Grille in New Freedom Tuesday, July 17, 2018. Higgins, a Democrat, is facing Republican Kristin Phillips-Hill in the November midterm election. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

"It's very humbling," Phillips-Hill said of her win. "To look at those numbers and see so many people believed in you."

As for being the first woman to hold the seat, Phillips-Hill said it's exciting, but she hopes people didn't vote for her based on her gender.

She added that both candidates were women.

Higgins was not immediately available for comment on Tuesday night.

Phillips-Hill said she has a "big job" ahead of her but is excited to get back to Harrisburg and continue to be a "good listener" for her constituents.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/07/republican-phillips-hill-wins-state-senate-seat-vacated-wagner/1915534002/