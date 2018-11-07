Buy Photo . (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

One person was shot in the foot Wednesday evening in York City, police said.

At 7:44 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, York City Police were called to 274 W. Maple St. for a call of shots fired, police said in a news release.

One victim was found with a gunshot wound to the foot, police said. The victim was taken to York Hospital and was in stable condition Wednesday.

The injury is not life-threatening, police said.

The victim was targeted in the incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting incident is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/07/police-person-shot-foot-york-city/1926002002/