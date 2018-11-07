Longtime businessman Mike Jones, of Dallastown, will be running as Republican for the 93rd District state House seat in 2018. (Photo: Submitted)

A traditionally red district will remain red with the election of political newcomer Mike Jones to the state House of Representatives.

Jones, a Republican businessman from the Dallastown area, will represent the 93rd State House District after winning the Nov. 6 election.

"We have so many good people on our team," he said after the results were in. "I’m just really, truly appreciative of all the great volunteers we had."

The 93rd District comprises Hopewell, East Hopewell, North Hopewell, Fawn, Springfield and York townships and Dallastown, Cross Roads, Fawn Grove, Jacobus, Loganville, Seven Valleys, Shrewsbury, Stewartstown, Winterstown and Yoe boroughs.

The seat was previously held by Republican Rep. Kristin Phillips-Hill, who vacated the seat to pursue the 28th District Senate seat, which she won on Tuesday.

With about 84 percent of the votes counted at 12:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, Jones had garnered about 65 percent of the votes.

"I really want to continue to make York County business friendly and really maintain and build on our manufacturing tradition," he said, with an emphasis on vocational education.

Jones previously worked for St. Onge, a York-based supply chain engineering and logistics consulting firm. He worked his way up the ladder and eventually served as the company's president, a position he held for 11 years.

He said he plans to bring his business experience and leadership to Harrisburg, and he added that it's important that people with different opinions can come together to move things forward.

"The other big priority is the residential property tax," Jones said.

Ideally, Jones would like to eliminate the residential property tax in order to provide relief to senior citizens and others who live on a fixed income.

Jones's opponent, Democratic candidate Delma Rivera-Lytle, said she was extremely proud of her campaign, especially considering she got started so late in the race.

Rivera-Lytle was appointed to the candidacy in August after the previous Democratic candidate, Meggan O’Rourke, withdrew from the race for personal reasons.

"I will never regret that I put my name in the hat to run for office," Rivera-Lytle said. "This was really, truly a highlight of my life."

Buy Photo State House candidate Delma Rivera-Lytle and Democratic campaign volunteer Christopher Rowe of York City watch returns at a Democratic Watch Party at Rockfish Public House in the city Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)

Rivera-Lytle works as the diversity education specialist at Central York Middle School, serves on the board of the local Latino advocacy nonprofit Latinos Unidos of York and is on Gov. Tom Wolf's Commission on Latino Affairs.

Her platform focused on increasing education funding, investing in infrastructure and addressing the opioid crisis, as well as improving access to health care, increasing employment and housing opportunities and continuing humanitarian efforts such as her previous work in Puerto Rico.

Rivera-Lytle said she's too exhausted at the moment to know whether she'll run for office again, but she didn't rule out the possibility.

"You never know what the future holds," she said.

