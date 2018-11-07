Local obituaries for Wednesday, Nov. 7
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Beard, Sharon
Boyer, Margaret
Bupp, Sterling
Bush, Norman
Carpenter, Karen
Croft, Geraldine
Dettinger, Rickey
Heaps, Dorothy
Kann, Ilene
Kilbourne, Arthur
LaMotte, Brenda
Love, Clair
Millar, Lois
Rogers, Keith
Sauble, Marlin
Schellhase, Leona
Watson, Howard
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/07/local-obituaries-wednesday-nov-7/1906752002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs