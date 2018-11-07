Buy Photo Rep. Dawn Keefer, R - Dillsburg, talks with pollster Steve Becker, also of Dillsburg, outside the Franklin Township polling location, Tuesday, November 6, 2018. John A. Pavoncello photo`` (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Republican state Rep. Dawn Keefer won a second term to represent the 92nd House District, receiving more than 69 percent of the vote on Tuesday, according to unofficial results from York County.

Keefer, who was first elected in 2016, attributes her win to voters being pleased with the work she's done so far.

"I'm excited to go back to work and continue to fight for the values and policies and type of community we want here," she said.

Keefer beat Democrat challenger Shanna Danielson.

The district covers Dillsburg, Franklintown, Goldsboro, Lewisberry and Wellsville boroughs; Carroll, Fairview, Franklin, Monaghan, Newberry, Warrington and Washington townships; and Monroe Township in Cumberland County.

During the election, Keefer said she heard her constituents say they want "less government."

"They want to make some choices themselves, they don't want government in their lives, and if that means they don't have additional programs, they're OK with that," Keefer said. "People are just tired over government overreach."

Danielson may have lost, but the first-time candidate isn't too upset with the results.

In fact, she reached her own personal goal.

Danielson said she wanted to get 30 percent of the vote, a feat no non-Republican candidate has ever accomplished in her district, she said.

Danielson received 30.49 percent of the vote, according to unofficial results from York County.

"We wanted people to know they're not alone," Danielson said. "We knocked on thousands of doors that were never knocked on before."

Danielson said her campaign was aimed at "holding folks accountable," especially in a district that she said is rapidly changing.

Shanna Danielson, Democratic challenger in the 92nd District race. (Photo: Submitted)

Danielson is a fifth-grade band teacher at five elementary schools in the Cumberland Valley School District.

While she hasn't ruled out a future run, for now she's going to celebrate what her campaign accomplished — and sleep, she said.

"I"m not going to think about that right now, I'm exhausted," Danielson said. "If I do decide to do something in the future, people will know."

