Republican state Sen. Mike Folmer will serve another term representing the 48th District in the state Senate.

Folmer, who has held the seat since 2006, previously served on the Lebanon City Council and worked in a number of fields, including financial consultation and managing sales.

He said he was pleased with the Tuesday, Nov. 6, election results, and that he was grateful to his Democratic opponent, Lois Herr.

"No one should ever go unopposed," Folmer said. "It was an honor to run against her, and I thought we did a nice job in keeping (the campaign) clean and not negative and such."

The 48th District comprises all of Lebanon County, parts of Dauphin County and these municipalities in York County: Goldsboro, Lewisberry, Manchester, Mount Wolf and York Haven boroughs, and Conewago, East Manchester, Newberry and Springettsbury townships.

As of 1 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, with about 95 percent of votes counted, Folmer had secured 60 percent of the vote.

Folmer said one of his top priorities in his next term will be property tax reform and finding other ways to fund Pennsylvania schools without taxing people out of their homes.

He also wants to continue his work advancing access to medical marijuana as well as ethics code reform, redistricting reform and state government reform.

Folmer is a founding member of the Constitutional Organization of Liberty, an educational project by the Alexander Hamilton Institute for Constitutional Studies designed to promote awareness of the country's founding principles.

Lois Herr, chair of the Lebanon County Democratic Committee, ran for the state Senate seat after three unsuccessful bids for the 11th District — previously the 16th District — congressional seat.

"Obviously I would have liked to have won, but I think my team did a great job," she said. "I think we’ve made Democrats feel proud to be Democrats."

Herr ran on a platform of reforming congressional district maps and state campaign finance laws, as well as improving affordable access to health care, putting more focus on career technical education training programs and addressing environmental issues by regulating the gas industry.

She said she likely won't run for the seat next time, opting instead to leave that door open for the next generation.

"I think three years from now, there’s going to be some millennials around who have gotten some experience in this race and who will be ready to roll and run for office," she said. "I would be more than happy to help them."

