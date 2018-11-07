Buy Photo . (Photo: JOHN PAVONCELLO / The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A York County Sheriff's deputy was struck by a vehicle during an investigation Wednesday afternoon, York City Police said.

At 3:49 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, the deputy was assisting police in looking for two people sought in connection with a drug offense in the area of South Queen Street and East Princess Street, police said.

The deputy was hit by a passing vehicle, which then fled the scene, police said.

The vehicle is thought to be a dark, possibly black, sedan. It will have damage to the front end, hood and possibly the windshield, police said.

Police did not say if the deputy was injured.

A cash reward is offered for tips that lead to an arrest in this incident, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any of the individuals involved is asked to contact the York City Police Department using any of the following methods:

Text information to “yorktips” at 847411 (TIP411)

Call York County Crime Stoppers at 755TIPS

York City Police Tip Line at 717-849-2204

York City Police Department at 717-846-1234 or 717-849-2219

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/07/deputy-struck-car-fled-york-city/1925247002/