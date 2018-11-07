The York County coroner has been called to the scene of an accident in the 100 block of Yocumtown Road in Newberry Township Wednesday evening.

Initial reports from York County 911 indicate there are two vehicles involved and possibly two fatalities.

The crash was reported at 7:19 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8, according to York County 911.

Fire police are directing traffic in the area.

Check back later for more information.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/07/coroner-called-scencoroner-called-scene-accident-newberry-township/1925575002/