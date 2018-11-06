Buy Photo Rep. Kate Klunk, of the 169th House District, speaks during the Legislative Panel Discussion on the State Budget as the York County Economic Alliance hosts its Spring Legislative Luncheon at Wyndham Garden York in West Manchester Township, Thursday, May 17, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

State Rep. Kate Klunk has successfully defended her seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives against Democratic challenger Sarah Hammond.

Klunk, a Republican from Hanover representing the 169th District, said late Tuesday, Nov. 6, that she's humbled by the support she's received from voters in southern York County.

"I am truly honored to have the ability to serve them again for another term in Harrisburg," she said.

The 169th District includes Glen Rock, Hanover, Jefferson, New Freedom and Railroad boroughs; and Codorus, Heidelberg, Manheim, Penn, Shrewsbury and West Manheim townships.

With 85 percent of the votes counted by 11:20 p.m., Klunk carried about 70 percent of the vote.

Klunk was first elected to the state House in 2014. After being sworn in for the third time come January, she said her priority will be fiscal responsibility with the state budget and keeping taxes down.

"The big thing is the economy and continuing to grow jobs in Pennsylvania, continuing to invest in our students and ensuring that they are prepared for the jobs that are available in our local community," Klunk said.

Hammond, a first-time candidate and Hanover native who ran on a progressive-leaning platform, said the race had been exciting all the way through.

"It’s been huge learning curve for me, personally," she said.

Hammond said the entire experience was "really, really positive" and that she absolutely plans to run again in 2020.

Hammond's platform included strong support for workers' rights to unionize and expanding access to rehabilitation for opioid addicts.

She also supported increasing capital lending to small businesses, improving access to health care by making it more affordable and emphasizing technical-based higher education programs and apprenticeship opportunities.

