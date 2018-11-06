Area Korean War veterans received Ambassador for Peace Medals issued by the Korean government during a ceremony at the James A. Danner VFW Post #537 in Newberry Township Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The event was sponsored by PA State Representative Dawn Keefer in conjunction with U.S. Senator Pat Toomey's office, which assisted in procuring the medals. (Photo: Bill Kalina photo)

Fadely’s

Free oil change for veterans

Fadely’s Auto Masters, along with Automotive of York – NAPA, will honor all veterans and current military with certificates for a free oil, lube and filter plus a fall and winter check.

The event will take place 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 9, at Fadely’s, 3177 W. Market St. This is the 14th year the shop has had the event.

All veterans and military personnel can stop in an receive a certificate, with proof of ID, and enjoy food and fellowship. For more information, call Fadely’s at 717-792-1596, check www.automasters.com or find them on Facebook.

Royer’s

Free bouquets for veterans

Royer’s Flowers & Gifts will salute U.S. veterans with free red, white and blue bouquets on Saturday, Nov. 10.

The offer is available in-store only at any of Royer’s 16 stores in Berks, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties.

“It is an honor and a privilege to express our thanks in this small way to the men and women who have protected our freedoms through their military service,” said Greg Royer, president and CEO of Royer’s.

For more information about family-owned Royer’s, including store locations and hours, visit royers.com.

Hanover

Hometown Heroes

Local military members and veterans will be honored during a Hometown Heroes event, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 10, in Center Square in downtown Hanover.

The event will feature a military vehicle car show and booths of information from local veterans groups and other exhibitors.

The Hometown Heroes celebration will also serve as the beginning of the Hometown Heroes Banner program, which invites community organizations and individuals to recognize the service of local active duty military personnel and veterans by hanging banners on lampposts in the borough.

Details on the event and the banner program are available online at www.mainstreethanover.org.

New Cumberland

Veterans Day Dinner

The New Cumberland First Church of God, 323 Reno Ave., New Cumberland, will host a

Veterans Day Dinner, 5-8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the church.

This is an evening to honor all veterans and current members of the military for their service to our country. Lasagna, salad and rolls and desserts with coffee and tea are on the menu.

For reservations and more information call Jon Brown at 717-461-0541 or Becky Brown at 717-329-2779.

Glenville

Veterans Day service

St. Jacob’s (Stone) U.C.C., 5152 Stone Church Road, Glenville, will hold a Veterans Day Recognition and Luncheon, 10:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the church.

