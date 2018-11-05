York County (Photo: Submitted)

The York County Office of Children, Youth and Families will hold an additional information and recruitment session from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, in the training room at the York County 911 Center.

The office is looking to hire new child protective services caseworkers. The job involves investigating child abuse and neglect cases, and ideal candidates are those looking for a career in social services.

A previous informational session was held on Oct. 25.

Current caseworkers will be present to answer questions and speak with attendees about the nature of their work and what the position entails, and resumes will be accepted at the event.

Anyone who is interested in a caseworker position but is unable to attend the session may submit a resume via email to ychr@yorkcountypa.gov.

