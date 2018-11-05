York City breweries unify to create unique brew
The five, soon-to-be six, breweries in downtown York joined to brew a special beer that will help give back to the community they serve.
"It's great to come together and do what we do together, instead of celebrate what we've done together," said Matt DePrato, owner of Liquid Hero Brewery. "We're lucky to have such a tight-knit group."
On Saturday, Nov. 3, DePrato and the owners of Mudhook Brewing Co., Crystal Ball Brewing Co., Collusion Tap Works, Gift Horse Brewing Co. and Old Forge Brewing Co., which is opening in York later this fall, met at Liquid Hero to create a unique beer.
Collaboration: It was the first event for the newly formed York City Six, a collaborative alliance between the bars.
Their creation, York City Six Vol.1: Pilsner, is the first in a planned series and will be sold at all six breweries in about five weeks.
A dollar from each pint sold will be donated to the York City Police Department.
Mayor Michael Helfrich said that while "it's easy to see the breweries in competition with each other," the breweries have actually "created a synergy" that draws more and more people downtown.
Silas Chamberlin, CEO of Downtown Inc, said people in other cities across the state tell him they wish they had just one brewery downtown.
"It really puts York on the map as a destination that cares about local manufacturing, local food production," he said.
Corey Wolfe, who helped found York City Six, said the idea came to him after working at Mudhook for three years and realizing how much great beer there was in the city.
By collaborating, the breweries could benefit the city even more, he said.
Bringing the breweries together was just the start — it took hours for the group to come up with a recipe and plan, Wolfe said.
The brew: The chosen product was a traditional German style pilsner, said Collusion owner Jared Barnes.
The finished product, which will likely be ready right before the holidays, will have a light, crisp, refreshing taste, he said.
It's the first in a series of many the group plans to create.
The goal is to brew one every year, "if not more frequently than that," Barnes said.
Each brew will raise funds for different local nonprofit organizations, Wolfe said.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs