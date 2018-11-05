Births for Tuesday, Nov. 6
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Samantha and Matthew Sinton: of York, Nov. 2, a daughter.
Rochanna Martinez and Michael Wellman: of New Freedom, Nov. 2, a daughter.
Cassandra (Sipe) and Matthew Helwig: of Dover, Nov. 2, a daughter.
Caitlin and Timothy Herbert: of Dover, Nov. 2, a daughter.
Rosaline Pena and Louwis Caraballo: of York, Nov. 3, a son.
Elizabeth Cutright and Malachi Carrick: of York, Nov. 4, a daughter.
Pilar (Ochoa) and Colby Hartlaub: of Red Lion, Nov. 4, a daughter.
Elianette Dejesus: of York, Nov. 5, a daughter.
