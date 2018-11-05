CLOSE Local veterans gather to celebrate National Vietnam War Veterans Day

Buy Photo Korean War veterans Sterling Bechtel (L) and Ernie Eaton (R) served from 1953-54 and 1950-52, respectively. They attended York County's annual Veterans Day ceremony and breakfast on Saturday, Nov. 11. (Photo by Lindsay C. VanAsdalan) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The annual York County Veterans Day breakfast will feature a nationally recognized author and military veteran.

Lt. Col. Kate Germano made headlines in 2015 when she was fired from her post in the Marine Corps as commanding officer of the all-female 4th Recruit Training Battalion in Parris Island, South Carolina.

In her new book, "Fight Like a Girl," Germano details the experience and argues that women in the Marine Corps need to be held to higher standards, which she tried to implement as a commanding officer.

She now speaks out about gender discrimination in the military, and her work has been published in the New York Times, Washington Post, San Diego Union Tribune, Time magazine and others.

Germano will be the keynote speaker at the breakfast, which will be held at 9 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 11, at the Mid Atlantic Industrial Memorial Hall West at the York Expo Center.

Also at the breakfast, the 27th annual George H. Eyler award for distinguished service will be presented to a York County veteran.

There is no charge for admission, but nonveterans who attend are invited to make a donation to support the event.

Reservations are encouraged but not required. For more information or to RSVP, call 717-771-9218 or email yorkvet@yorkcountypa.gov.

