Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Melissa (Watkins) Sullivan and Jeffrey Kohler: of Felton, Oct. 30, a daughter.

Haley Keller and Keith Sprenkle: of York, Oct. 31, a son.

Amanda Hostelley and Joshua Lanius: of Stewartstown, Oct. 31, a son.

Ta'Nayah Atterberry and Randy Baker: of York, Nov. 1, a son.

Joelle (Gembe) and Brett Bergman: of York, Nov. 1, a daughter.

Alyssa Walker and Chanler Kinard: of York, Nov. 1, a son.

Sarah (Humberd) and Micah Heckert: of York, Nov. 1, a son.

Alexis Smith and Justin Dubbs: of York, Nov. 1, a son.

 

 

 

