Births for Monday, Nov. 5
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Melissa (Watkins) Sullivan and Jeffrey Kohler: of Felton, Oct. 30, a daughter.
Haley Keller and Keith Sprenkle: of York, Oct. 31, a son.
Amanda Hostelley and Joshua Lanius: of Stewartstown, Oct. 31, a son.
Ta'Nayah Atterberry and Randy Baker: of York, Nov. 1, a son.
Joelle (Gembe) and Brett Bergman: of York, Nov. 1, a daughter.
Alyssa Walker and Chanler Kinard: of York, Nov. 1, a son.
Sarah (Humberd) and Micah Heckert: of York, Nov. 1, a son.
Alexis Smith and Justin Dubbs: of York, Nov. 1, a son.
