Former Vice President Joe Biden and Gov. Tom Wolf will join state officials on Sunday, Nov. 4, at a Get Out the Vote rally in Harrisburg to campaign for Democratic congressional candidate George Scott two days ahead of the midterm election.

Scott is running against three-term Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Scott Perry to represent the 10th Congressional District.

The 2:30 p.m. event will be held at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex. Those interested in attending can get free tickets at actblue.com.

Along with Biden and Wolf, Attorney General Josh shapiro, Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and state Rep. Patty Kim will campaign for Scott at the rally.

Biden endorsed Scott in September, stating the Democrat is "exactly who we need in Congress to help bring common sense solutions back to Washington."

On Oct. 24, Vice President Mike Pence campaigned for Perry at the Lancaster Airport.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 6. Pennsylvania polls are open form 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

