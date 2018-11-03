Buy Photo From left, York City Police Officers Ben Smith and Sheldon Hooper talk to York City resident Alejandro Silvero, right, and his daughter Johannys Cruz while investigating the scene of a shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street in York City, Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018. Silvero was in his second story home at the time of the shooting and his car was hit multiple times by gunshot. Police say that the targeted shooting victim Yahke Kirene Jones, 19, was transported by ambulance to the hospital. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

York City Police are investigating a Saturday morning shooting in the 500 block of West Market Street, outside a Turkey Hill, that sent one man to the hospital, police said in a news release.

Yahke Kirene Jones, 19, was taken to York Hospital and is in stable condition, police said.

Police said Jones was targeted in this incident.

Police are not releasing information about potential suspects at this time.

Police responded to the call around 10:30 a.m.

West Market Street between North West Street and Hartley Street has been closed, and traffic is being redirected.

The convenience store, at 594 W. Market St., is also closed.

Carol Sablosky, who lives across the street from the store, said she woke up to the sound of multiple rounds of gunshots.

Kayla Hoffman, who lives a few buildings down from the Turkey Hill, said she also heard around 20 gunshots when lying in bed.

Sablosky said she's lived in York for three years. She feels the shootings are progressing from Princess Street, closer to the downtown area, she said.

"It's spooky," she said, adding that she no longer feels safe letting her 15-year-old grandson walk alone in the area.

"Now, I'll think twice about it," she said.

Hoffman, who recently moved from Lancaster, said she'd consider moving back.

Jones was charged in March 2017 with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, stalking and DUI after allegedly ramming his ex-girlfriend's car in the area of 1927 Queenswood Drive, York Hills Apartments, according to York Area Regional Police.

At the time, police said Jones was having an argument with his ex-girlfriend on the phone when he intentionally hit her car head-on

