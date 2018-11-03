Buy Photo Logo Firefighter (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

A Red Lion Fire Department lieutenant is on leave after being charged with arson.

Lt. Sean Christopher Roth was arrested in connection with an Aug. 29 arson in Windsor Township and is on leave, according to a news release from the Red Lion Fire Department and the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department.

Roth, 39, also serves as a Prince George’s County Firefighter/Medic lieutenant, according to the statement.

He is being held at York County Prison on a $25,000 bond, according to Prince George County Fire spokesman Mark Brady.

Roth is charged with arson intent to collect insurance, false/fraud insurance claim and risking catastrophe, according to the departments.

Red Lion Fire Chief Benjamin Rodkey said he was officially notified of Roth's charges by York Area Regional Police after the Friday arraignment.

Brady also said the Prince George County Fire was informed of the charges yesterday.

Both departments said they did not have information on the incident.

"The incident is outside of and not related to our department," Rodkey said, and directed questions regarding the arson to York Area Regional Police.

York Area Regional Police officials were not immediately available for comment on Sunday evening.

Roth had been serving in his position until the arrest, Rodkey confirmed.

The position will be left vacant at this time, he added.

Rodkey has also instructed courses at the York County Fire School.

The Fire Chiefs’ & Fire Fighters’ Association of York County said in a statement that Roth has been placed on leave of absence from his teaching duties, pending outcome of legal actions.

A number to reach Roth could not be located.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/11/03/red-lion-fire-lieutenant-charged-arson/1877995002/