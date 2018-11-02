Share This Story!
York City to offer free flu shots on Election Day
The York City Bureau of Heath will offer free flu vaccines for York City residents at two polling locations on Election Day, Nov. 6.
The York City Bureau of Heath will offer free flu vaccines for city residents at two polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, the city announced on Friday, Nov. 2.
The vaccines will be available from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Crispus Attucks Community Center, 605 S. Duke St., and St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., while supplies last.
Uninsured or underinsured city residents can call 717-849-2299 to make an appointment to get a flu vaccine at a different time.
