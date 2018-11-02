FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. According to the CDC, flu costs the nation about $7 billion a year in sick days and lost productivity among working-age adults. Thatâs not to mention the heavy toll of hospitalizations and deaths that occur mainly among people 65 and older. (AP Photo/David Goldman) (Photo: David Goldman / AP)

The York City Bureau of Heath will offer free flu vaccines for city residents at two polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, the city announced on Friday, Nov. 2.

The vaccines will be available from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Crispus Attucks Community Center, 605 S. Duke St., and St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., while supplies last.

Uninsured or underinsured city residents can call 717-849-2299 to make an appointment to get a flu vaccine at a different time.

