The York City Bureau of Heath will offer free flu vaccines for city residents at two polling locations on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 6, the city announced on Friday, Nov. 2. 

The vaccines will be available  from 7 to 9 a.m. and 5 to 7 p.m. at Crispus Attucks Community Center, 605 S. Duke St., and St. Matthews Lutheran Church, 839 W. Market St., while supplies last. 

Uninsured or underinsured city residents can call 717-849-2299 to make an appointment to get a flu vaccine at a different time. 

