PHILADELPHIA – Authorities say a teenage girl and her 5-year-old brother were shot and wounded while out trick-or-treating when gunfire erupted on a Philadelphia street.

But it’s not yet known what sparked the shooting, which occurred around 6:20 p.m. Wednesday.

The 14-year-old girl suffered a graze wound and was treated at a hospital. But her brother, who was shot in the leg, remained hospitalized Thursday in stable condition and may need surgery to remove a bullet.

Authorities say it appears that at least six shots were fired from two separate guns.

No other injuries were reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

