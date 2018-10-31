CLOSE The 5,000-pound York City Christmas tree was lowered into place at Continental Square. The 28-foot tall blue spruce was donated by Robert Geiser of Manchester Township.

Before the end of Halloween, York City announced the planned arrival of the Community Christmas Tree.

The tree will arrive in Continental Square around 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 6, Mayor Michael Helfrich announced on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Residents can follow the progress of the tree on Twitter, @ContSqTreePA, or on the City of York Facebook page.

This year's tree was donated by Robin Hildebrand of York, according to a city news release.

Kinsley Construction and the York City Electrical Bureau will cut and move the tree to the square.

The donated tree will be decorated to prepare for the annual Light Up York Ceremony, scheduled for 5 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 1.

