The application period is now open for York County residents to apply for financial assistance for winter heating bills.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) provides federal money to offset energy costs for qualifying applicants.

The grants, which do not have to be repaid, range from $200 to $1,000 based on income, fuel type and the size of the household. There are also crisis grants available for those who are in imminent danger of losing their heat due to broken heating equipment, lack of fuel or inability to pay their energy bill, among other factors.

For more information or to apply for LIHEAP, residents can visit the state website at compass.state.pa.us. They can also call the York County Assistance Office at 717-771-1100 or visit the office in person at 130 N. Duke St. in York City.

