FedEx Supply Chain is hiring for 2,500 seasonal warehouse positions in York County, the company announced Wednesday.

Positions are full-time and part-time workers at the York County warehouse location, according to the company's website. They are needed through December.

Seasonal hiring in 2018 is about 10 percent higher than it was in 2017, FedEx noted. The multinational courier delivery services reported in September that it plans to hire about 55,000 workers nationwide and increase hours for some existing employees for the holiday season.

The U.S. package delivery company said its preparing to "cater to an expected jump in shipments due to an online shopping boom."

FedEx Ground in Harrisburg also plans to hire up to 750 more positions this year, according to the company.

For more information, visit careers.fedex.com/supplychain or groundwarehousejobs.fedex.com.

