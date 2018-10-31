Buy Photo The Accomac Inn in Hellam Township, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Dawn J. Sagert photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

After about 10 months on the market, The Accomac has closed its doors and is still up for sale with a price tag $400,000 less than what was originally asked for, ROCK Commercial Real Estate announced on Wednesday, Oct. 31.

The historic restaurant in Hellam Township closed on Monday, Oct. 29, according to the release.

The Accomac, at 6330 River Drive, went on the market in January with a sale price of $1.395 million.

The new sale price for the 16,502-square-foot stone building on 7.9 acres of land is $995,000, according to a ROCK news release.

Included in the price is the award-winning restaurant, real estate, liquor license, furniture, fixtures and equipment.

The property, originally dating back to the 18th century, accommodates 150 patrons and has a porch overlooking the Susquehanna River.

Despite the announcement, the restaurant makes no mention of closing on its website or Facebook page.

As of Wednesday afternoon, The Accomac's website still listed that "Firelight Nights" will be returning to the main dining room in November.

On Tuesday, the doors to the restaurant were locked.

The Accomac did not answer the phones or responds to voicemails on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Accomac Inn Inc. owes nearly $60,000 in taxes for 2016 and 2017, according to the York County tax claims listing.

Owners Douglas and Charlene Calvert Campbell have operated The Accomac since 1971.

The Campbells have plans to move to Arizona, according to the release.

Douglas Campbell has previously said he is stepping down to spend more time with his family after 46 years in the business.

