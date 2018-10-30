Planning commission to hold 3rd public meeting on stormwater authority
The York County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 8, to discuss a proposed countywide stormwater authority.
This will be the third public meeting on the topic since June, in addition to a September meeting specifically for farmers and others involved in agriculture, which was organized in partnership between the planning commission and the York County Farm Bureau.
At past meetings, Felicia Dell, director of the planning commission, explained that although municipalities, farmers, businesses and homeowners all address stormwater issues individually, the county is not meeting the overall stormwater requirements imposed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection.
There will be an informational presentation and a period of public comment.
The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, at York Learning Center, 300 East Seventh Ave in North York.
