Buy Photo York County Planning Commission Director Felicia Dell presents information during a public meeting at the York Learning Center regarding the proposed York County Stormwater Authority on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018. The purpose of the meeting was to allow the general public to discuss the implementation plan for the authority. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: Bill Kalina, The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

The York County Planning Commission will hold a public meeting Thursday, Nov. 8, to discuss a proposed countywide stormwater authority.

This will be the third public meeting on the topic since June, in addition to a September meeting specifically for farmers and others involved in agriculture, which was organized in partnership between the planning commission and the York County Farm Bureau.

At past meetings, Felicia Dell, director of the planning commission, explained that although municipalities, farmers, businesses and homeowners all address stormwater issues individually, the county is not meeting the overall stormwater requirements imposed by the federal Environmental Protection Agency and the state Department of Environmental Protection.

More: County property owners would fund proposed stormwater authority

More: Public sessions to focus on flooding, pollution in York County

There will be an informational presentation and a period of public comment.

The meeting will be held from 6:30 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 8, at York Learning Center, 300 East Seventh Ave in North York.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/10/30/planning-commission-hold-3rd-public-meeting-stormwater-authority/1822047002/