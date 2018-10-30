Timothy Tireik Pough, who York City Police said is known as "Reeko." (Photo: Submitted)

A man wanted in a July 4 homicide in York City has been arrested in Florida, York City Police said.

Timothy "Reeko" Tireik Pough, 20, was apprehended Tuesday, Oct. 30, in Highlands County, Florida, by local police, police said.

Pough, of the 1000 block of West Poplar Street in the city, was wanted in the death of Elijah Shuler, who was shot the evening of July 4 after parking along Heiges Street, the alley that runs behind West Locust Street.

Shuler, 22, of the 900 block of West Locust Street, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the York County Coroner's Office.

Shuler was driving his sister's car when he pulled into a parking spot behind his home, according to charging documents.

Shuler called his girlfriend, Margarita Colon, to tell her he was home, after which she went to a second-floor rear window, police said.

Buy Photo Thursday, July 5, 2018--Elijah Shuler, 22, was fatally shot July 4 in a parking area behind 939 West Locust Street. Police have issued an arrest warrant for suspect Timothy Pough. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)

That's when Colon saw a westbound white Ford Escape being driven by a woman in the alley — and watched as Pough fired a gun through the Escape's open rear passenger window, documents allege. The Escape then fled the scene, police said.

A number of other witnesses in the area reported to police that they witnessed Pough shooting Shuler, documents state.

Shuler made it through his back door and into the kitchen, where he was met by Colon, who by that time had run downstairs, police said.

That's where Shuler collapsed in Colon's arms and said the name "Reeko," according to charging documents.

Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/10/30/man-wanted-york-city-homicide-arrested-florida/1825954002/