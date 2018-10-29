Births for Tuesday, Oct. 30
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Marlana (Board) and Anthony Webster: of York/Red Lion, Oct. 26, a son.
Samantha (Latham) and Stephanie Barnes: of York, Oct. 27, a daughter.
Lauren (Ashley) and Tyler Stepanchick: of York, Oct. 27, a daughter.
Catherine (Gayleard) and Michael de Fontes: of Stewartstown, Oct. 27, a daughter.
Chelsea (Talbot) and Nicholas Blakney: of Fawn Grove, Oct. 27, a daughter.
Tiana Gardner and Leighton Sullivan: of York, Oct. 27, a daughter.
Tiffany (Crane) Williams and Travis McMeans: of York, Oct. 28, a son.
