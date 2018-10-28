CLOSE The York County Food Bank is offering a pop-up market each Monday. William P. Kalina, 717-505-5449/@BillKalina

Buy Photo Julia Melendez of York City picks up some fresh produce during a pop-up food giveaway at the York County Food Bank Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Debbie Krout, director of operations and programs for the food bank, said the bank had an extra amount of perishable items after the Memorial Day holiday during which the bank skipped it's normally scheduled food offering. In addition to it's Food for Family's each Friday, the bank offers the pop-up market Mondays from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Bill Kalina photo (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

During November's First Friday, residents are invited to help give back at the York County Food Bank "Stuff the Truck" food drive.

A donation van will be parked in Continental Square from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 2.

The food bank is asking residents to bring nonperishable goods for holiday meals, including canned turkey, canned pumpkin, canned cranberry sauce, stuffing mix and nonrefrigerated desserts.

This is the first time the food bank is partnering with Downtown Inc to participate in First Friday, said Debbie Krout, York County Food Bank director of programs and operations.

"It's kind of a win-win," Krout said. "Maybe we're encouraging people to come to First Friday and then enjoy the activities, or vice versa."

Anyone who donates three or more items will get a 20 percent discount to participating downtown restaurants, including Brewvino, The Left Bank, The Fizzy Bee, Holy Hound Tavern, Roosevelt Tavern and York Pretzel Co.

Although Thanksgiving is right around the corner, all items collected will benefit the Give A Meal Program that will provide 1,600 families with a holiday meal this December, Krout said.

The "Stuff the Truck" fundraiser will kick off several events in the upcoming weeks to benefit Give a Meal.

On Saturday, Nov. 3, the food bank will host a concert at St. Matthews Lutheran Church featuring a women's a capella group called "Anything But Quiet." Guests are asked to donate a nonperishable food item for admission.

On Saturday, Nov. 17, the Food Bank will host Cranksgiving York — a food drive that involved participants biking a route to stores listed to pick up items and drop them back off as fast as possible.

On Sunday, Dec. 9, the food bank will host Bring a Turkey to Church Day. The food bank will collect turkeys after services.

