Rosie Villano, left, and Chai Smith, both Carnegie Mellon of Oakland, hold candles during an interfaith vigil outside of Sixth Presbyterian Church, Saturday, Oct, 27, 2018, in the Squirrel Hill section of Pittsburgh. (Alexandra Wimley/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP) (Photo: Alexandra Wimley / AP)

A Vigil Against Hate is planned at 8 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at York City Hall, 101 S. George St.

The vigil is hosted by the Rev. Christopher Rodkey and St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Dallastown, according to a Facebook post about the event.

"The York faith community will gather again for a vigil against hate, to support our Jewish friends and neighbors in the wake of the targeted murder of Jews in Pittsburgh, killing eleven, injuring six (four of which are police officers)," the post says.

On Saturday, 11 people were killed and six wounded in an attack at Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh.

Those attending are asked to bring candles.

