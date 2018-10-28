Buy Photo Logos Academy will host a community conversation between police chiefs, local clergy and the public on Thursday, Nov. 1. (Photo courtesy of Logos Academy) (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

For a little more than two years, local clergy members have been meeting monthly with York County police chiefs to build a relationship of trust.

Now, Logos Academy is inviting the public to join in on the conversation.

From 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1, Logos Academy will host a public discussion between police chiefs, a coalition of local clergy and the community at the school, 250 W. King St.

When the talks first began in September 2016, the aim was to build trust amidst racial unrest and policing issues across the country, said the Rev. Aaron Anderson, Logos Academy CEO.

"We knew if we had some incident in our community, it's always, it's too late if you're in the middle of a crisis to be thinking about building trust and relationships," he said.

Every month, the diverse group gathers to build on that bond, he said.

However, the group is just a small representation of the larger community, he said.

Anderson added that one of the chiefs said it's not likely that a clergy member will be arrested by one of the chiefs.

"It's likely going to a police officer with an average member of the community, and that's where the rubber meets the road," Anderson said.

While the group doesn't think they've necessarily solved the problem, they feel they're at a point where something helpful has started, he said.

"We want to include more people in that and see this thing spread," Anderson said.

Although the meeting is in the city at Logos Academy, the police chiefs represent a significant portion of the policing in York County, he said.

The goal is to bring together members of the larger York County community, not just the city, he said.

