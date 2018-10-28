Births for Monday, Oct. 29
Births
YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN
Kayla Kerrigan and Robert Rippeon: of Hanover, Oct. 23, a daughter.
Shannon Breneman and Matt Livingston: of Red Lion, Oct. 23, a daughter.
Erica Strausbaugh and Matthew Wolf: of Hanover, Oct. 24, a daughter.
Keyshla Rodriguez and Luis Rivera: of York, Oct. 24, a son.
Chastity Bohle and Jeremy Hale: of York, Oct. 24, a son.
Laura (Wise) and Robert Woodring: of York, Oct. 24, a daughter.
Erin (Frederick) and Maxwell Wagaman: of Spring Grove, Oct. 24, a son.
Erica (Coulson) and Jared Forrey: of York, Oct. 24, a daughter.
Heather (Vasellas) and Cody Herbst: of York, Oct. 24, a son.
Johanna and Joshua Patterson: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.
Glendaly Santiago and Enery Padilla: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.
Alyssa (Zortman) and Scott Robertson: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.
Jessica (Jackson) and Jeff Toner: of Mount Wolf, Oct. 25, a daughter.
Amanda Smith and Ryan Patterson: of York, Oct. 26, a son.
Nancy and Marco Huerta-Ramirez: of Hanover, Oct. 26, a son.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs