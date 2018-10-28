LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Births

YORK HOSPITAL/WELLSPAN

Kayla Kerrigan and Robert Rippeon: of Hanover, Oct. 23, a daughter.

Shannon Breneman and Matt Livingston: of Red Lion, Oct. 23, a daughter.

Erica Strausbaugh and Matthew Wolf: of Hanover, Oct. 24, a daughter.

Keyshla Rodriguez and Luis Rivera: of York, Oct. 24, a son.

Chastity Bohle and Jeremy Hale: of York, Oct. 24, a son.

Laura (Wise) and Robert Woodring: of York, Oct. 24, a daughter.

Erin (Frederick) and Maxwell Wagaman: of Spring Grove, Oct. 24, a son.

Erica (Coulson) and Jared Forrey: of York, Oct. 24, a daughter.

Heather (Vasellas) and Cody Herbst: of York, Oct. 24, a son.

Johanna and Joshua Patterson: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.

Glendaly Santiago and Enery Padilla: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.

Alyssa (Zortman) and Scott Robertson: of York, Oct. 25, a daughter.

Jessica (Jackson) and Jeff Toner: of Mount Wolf, Oct. 25, a daughter.

Amanda Smith and Ryan Patterson: of York, Oct. 26, a son.

Nancy and Marco Huerta-Ramirez: of Hanover, Oct. 26, a son.

 

 

 

