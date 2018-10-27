Buy Photo LOGO RAINY (Photo: The York Dispatch)Buy Photo

Rain and wind is expected for most of Saturday, Oct. 27, but there may be dry skies for Sunday afternoon's Halloween Parade in York City.

According to the National Weather Service, there's a 100 percent chance of rain for Saturday afternoon, with a 50 percent chance of rain in the evening.

It should be mostly cloudy during the day Sunday, Oct. 28, but there's a 50 percent chance of showers that night, according to the National Weather Service.

The 69th annual York Halloween Parade will run from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday. It will travel east on Market Street from Richland Avenue to Broad Street.

Lou Rivera, chairman of Latinos Unidos, will be the grand Marshall of this year's parade, which is themed "A United Community of Many Cultures."

