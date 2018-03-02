Obituaries for Friday, March 2
Click here to read the obituaries and leave your condolences.
Emory R. Lentz, Jr., Abbottstown
Jesse D. Knisely, Bel Air, MD
Dorcas Jacobs, Evans, GA
Evelyn Morgan, Greenville, NC
Robert F. McCarty, York
Mary J. Terroso, York
Rosalyn C. Coleman, Fawn Grove
William H. Crumbling, York
Philip R. Shelly, Jr., Mt. Wolf
Marion K. Trimmer, West Manchester Twp.
Gerald F. Miller, York
Fred A. Brown, Springettsbury Twp.
Fay L. Litten, York
Donald E. Crowl, York
Vernette L. Rollison, Glen Rock
Bernice M. Miller, York
Robert W. Williams, Jr., York
Ellis W. Stough, York
Martha J. Vaughn, Salisbury, MD
Jane M. Pontz, Hanover
Charles Sowers, Dover
Lucille C. Pope, Manchester
Betty E. Bomberger, Lititz
Read or Share this story: https://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2018/03/02/obituaries-friday-march-2/387185002/
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs