Sensenig Turkey Farm LLC has issued a recall of almost 2,000 pounds of turkey sausage products because of "misbranding and undeclared allergens," according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The affected products contain the known allergens wheat and soy, which are not listed on the product label. The problem was discovered by USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service personnel during routine inspection activities, according to the release.

Two products are subject to the recall: 10-pound cases containing two 5-pound bulk packages of Sensenig Turkey Farm LLC Breakfast Turkey Sausage and 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing Chestnut Farms Breakfast Turkey Sausage.

The USDA is advising customers to check for the establishment number "P-38466" inside the USDA mark of inspection to determine if their purchase is subject to the recall. The products affected were shipped to stores in Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Although there are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions, consumers are urged to throw them away or return them to their place of purchase.

