Nelson Valentin takes advantage of the bike lane on West King Street in 2014. (Photo: Bil Bowden photo)

York City is planning to make changes to an awkwardly placed portion of the King Street bike lane, a project that will be entirely funded through a state grant.

During their Tuesday, Feb. 20, meeting, the York City Council voted unanimously to accept an increase in grant funding through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, from the original $147,624 that was slated for the project to $255,195, due to an increase in the estimated cost.

According to council president Henry Nixon, the project is still in the conceptual stage, but it will be funded entirely through the grant, and no tax money will utilized.

After the meeting, Nixon said that one area of the East King Street bike lane, near Sherman Street, is located beside the curb, and the parallel parking area for vehicles is closer to the traffic on the street.

"It's very awkwardly placed," he said.

The council is considering changing the bike lanes to accommodate bike traffic in both directions on the one-way street or swapping the placement of the bike lane and the parking area, with the parking area situated beside the curb.

No timeline was given for the project, and Chaz Green, York City's deputy director of public works, could not be reached for comment.

The King Street bike lane was created in 2001 and extended in 2014.

The project qualified for funding under PennDOT's Transportation Alternatives Program, which was created to provide grants for projects that are defined as transportation alternatives, according to its website. These transportation alternatives include on- and off-road pedestrian bicycle facilities, infrastructure projects for improving nondriver access to public transportation, community improvement activities and environmental mitigation, trails that serve a transportation purpose and safe routes to school projects, according to the site.

